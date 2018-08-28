Party foul: Businesses say helium is supply running low

ATLANTA - The next time you buy some birthday balloons, they might need some help staying in the air.
There is a helium shortage in Georgia.
Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen spoke to local businesses about the tightening supply. They said it’s been happening for months.
We’re learning about why there is a shortage, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}