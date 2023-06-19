Overturned tractor-trailer causes massive delays at I-285 and I-20

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned tractor-trailer caused major delays Sunday afternoon in DeKalb County.
The truck overturned on the ramp from Interstate 285 South to Interstate 20 East.
A large amount of lumber was spilled from the truck during the crash.
No one was injured in the crash.
