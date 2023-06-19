Overturned tractor-trailer causes massive delays at I-285 and I-20

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned tractor-trailer caused major delays Sunday afternoon in DeKalb County.

The truck overturned on the ramp from Interstate 285 South to Interstate 20 East.

A large amount of lumber was spilled from the truck during the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

No one was injured in the crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

5 injured in shooting outside DeKalb County nightclub, police say

©2022 Cox Media Group