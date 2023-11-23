Organizations provide children in Georgia foster care system with bags, essential items

ATLANTA — To commemorate National Adoption Month in November, a packing party was held on Friday to provide a backpack and duffel bag filled with essential items for every child in the Georgia foster care system.

The specially designed bags were filled with essential personal care items and are meant to provide a proper way for the children to carry their personal belongings when they move.

The effort was organized by Comfort Cases and Amerigroup Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“On any given day, there are over 390,000 children in foster care in the US and almost 12,000 children in foster care in Georgia,” Rob Scheer, founder of Comfort Cases said. “Many are removed from their homes with minimal personal belongings, often given only a trash bag to carry what little they have.”

The packing party involved group homes and child placement agencies, who helped back the backpacks and bags and then distributed them to the nearly 12,000 children in the Georgia foster care system.

Additional packing parties will held across the state.

In the last year, Amerigroup Georgia’s parent company and Comfort Cases have hosted 23 packing parties across 15 states, providing over 10,000 backpacks and duffle bags to children in the foster care system nationwide.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Hosea Helps feeds thousands in need on Thanksgiving

©2023 Cox Media Group