One of oldest African penguins in captivity dies at Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA — Charlie, a 40-year-old African penguin at the Georgia Aquarium, was euthanized recently due to health complications resulting from his advanced age.

The penguin lived to be one of the oldest African penguins ever in human care.

Georgia Aquarium announced the penguin’s death on social media.

The average life expectancy for African penguins in human care is between 10 and 20 years. Charlie lived approximately double that typical lifespan.

“Due to natural issues from his advanced age, we made the humane decision to euthanize him,” Georgia Aquarium said.

Charlie hatched at the Maryland Zoo in 1986.

Throughout his life, he participated in animal encounters and was cared for by the facility’s animal and veterinarian teams.

For more than 30 years, Charlie was in a bonded pair with a female African penguin named Lizzy.

The two served as foster parents to numerous chicks together over several decades. Lizzy died last year.

Aquarium officials stated that Charlie’s long life was a testament to the dedication of the staff.

“We are ever so grateful to have cared for Charlie, and our hearts are with all who cared for him or had the opportunity to meet him in an encounter,” Georgia Aquarium said.

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