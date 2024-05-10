Omni Hotel in Atlanta rebrands, moves away from former ties to CNN Center

ATLANTA — The Omni Hotel in downtown Atlanta is officially rebranding.

According to the company, the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center is now the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park. The shift in branding comes after the CNN Center was sold and also rebranded.

Going forward, the hotel will have “a collection of signature suites that celebrate Atlanta’s iconic attractions and landmarks, located in the heart of downtown Atlanta and close proximity to the property.”

Among the various attractions, suites will be themed after the Georgia Aquarium, College Football Hall of Fame and the Coca-Cola Company. There will also be three “Legacy Suites” according to hotel officials, used to show off the hotel’s “deep-root connection” to Atlanta.

The hotel company also said they were refurbishing 600 rooms inside their North Tower.

“This renovation and rebranding effort symbolize our commitment to providing unparalleled hospitality experiences while honoring the vibrant spirit of Atlanta. With refreshed accommodations and unique themed suites, we look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to indulge in the essence of our city,” the hotel’s general manager Ramon Reyes said.

The Omni rebranding is the latest change to the downtown area around the former CNN Center.

On March 4, the iconic CNN sign was removed, and a few weeks later, the developer announced how they planned to transform the famed Atlanta location.

Channel 2′s Justin Farmer learned in late March that a big development was also moving forward across from the former CNN Center, with the developer telling Farmer the now eight-year-old project would be starting its next construction phase at the Gulch.

