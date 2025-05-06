Ohio fugitive found riding around in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 34-year-old man wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies in Ohio was caught in Atlanta.

According to the US Marshals, Ohio fugitive Tyrone Hoskins, 34, was found in Atlanta late Monday night.

Officials said the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) has been looking for Hoskins since September 2024.

Hoskins was wanted by the US Marshals for federal supervised release violations, with an underlying offense of federal weapons violations. He was also wanted by the Toledo Police Department for aggravated riot, and by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for various parole violations with an underlying offense of manslaughter.

The NOVFTF received a tip that Hoskins may have escaped to Atlanta. The US Marshals said they found Hoskins in a vehicle he was known to drive.

He was arrested in the 700 block of Morosgo Drive in northeast Atlanta. He will remain in custody in Atlanta until he can be extradited to northern Ohio.

“Here is another example of a violent fugitive who thought he could run from authorities and not have to answer for the crimes he has committed here in Ohio,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. “With the long reach of the USMS and dedicated work by investigators, this fugitive is behind bars.”

