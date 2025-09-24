O’Hern House’s $8 million renovation to offer homeless more than a place to stay

ATLANTA — The O’Hern House in Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn community is set to undergo an $8 million renovation to the building that provides housing and support for people experiencing homelessness.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen reports the building will be much more than a home for the homeless.

Originally built in 1907 as the Red Seal Shoe Factory, the O’Hern House will be transformed into a facility offering not only shelter but also essential supportive services such as mental health counseling and substance abuse programs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Diane Hughes, O’Hern’s director of supportive services, says housing people who are homeless requires much more than four walls and a roof.

“We strongly believe getting people off the street is the No. 1 priority, but once they are, they’re gonna need support,” she said.

And inside the building that is now known as O’Hern House in Northeast Atlanta, it’s about to happen.

“Here we are, ready to embark on another rehab of this building.” said Scott Walker, CEO of 3Keys, a nonprofit that specializes in permanent housing and support for the formerly homeless.

The city, state, a nonprofit and a developer that specializes in renovating buildings for residents experiencing homelessness have teamed up in this neighborhood.

“Sweet Auburn is considered in the press a community you wouldn’t want to be in. That could not be further from the truth,” said Liliana Bakhtiari, an Atlanta City Council member.

The place’s $8 million remodeling from top to bottom is welcome news for residents who had been living here, including Lerry Gibbs.

He said he liked what it offered before.

“Freedom, you know what I’m saying? To do what you would like to do, and to go where you like to go,” Gibbs said.

And he expects to love what it offers once he returns. “It’ll be great. New furniture. It makes me feel pretty excited.” Gibbs said.

Hughes said services like mental health counseling and substance abuse programs will be taken “up a notch” to match what will be a new facility, much more than four walls and a roof.

“We have very few people who return to homelessness, and we believe that the supportive services is what ‘keeps’ them housed,” Hughes said.

The renovation will be complete in a year.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group