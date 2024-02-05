Officers investigate after body found in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a body was in northwest Atlanta on Monday morning.

Officers responded to an address on the 500 block of Chappel Road, finding a dead body.

Police were seen looking into a field area and put caution tape around the scene.

The person who died has not been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This address is near two gas stations and a short distance away from the Bankhead MARTA station.

We are working to learn more about this suspicious death for Channel 2 Action News At Noon.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Gwinnett County bakery owner

©2023 Cox Media Group