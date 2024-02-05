Officers investigate after body found in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a body was in northwest Atlanta on Monday morning.
Officers responded to an address on the 500 block of Chappel Road, finding a dead body.
Police were seen looking into a field area and put caution tape around the scene.
The person who died has not been identified.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
This address is near two gas stations and a short distance away from the Bankhead MARTA station.
We are working to learn more about this suspicious death for Channel 2 Action News At Noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- APD detective who specializes in gang activity investigations to take stand in YSL trial
- Bond denied for man charged in connection to crash that killed GSP trooper in line of duty
- A woman’s vehicle was found behind a storage facility. Her boyfriend is now facing charges
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group