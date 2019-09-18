Oct. runoffs will decide Fulton commission, Atlanta school board races

Two Fulton County special elections will be decided in an October runoff.
No one got more than 50% of the vote in elections for the Atlanta school board or the Fulton County commission. The top two vote-getters in each race will go on to the final vote.
In the Atlanta school board race, to fill the District 2 seat in central Atlanta, Aretta Baldon and Davida Huntley were the top vote-getters Tuesday night. The other candidates were Christopher Brown, Keisha Carey, Will Chandler, Nathaniel Dyer, Ed Johnson, Chadd Jonesmith and Paula Kupersmith.
The winner will fill the seat vacated by Byron Amos, who left the board to run for Atlanta city council.
The Fulton County commission race is to fill the District 6 seat vacated by Emma Darnell, who died this spring.
The top two vote-getters were Joe Carn, a former College Park city councilman, and Gordon Joyner, a former Fulton County commissioner.
The other candidates were Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, Yoshina Colbert Bradford, Carl W. Dorsey Jr., Sonia Frances-Rolle, Sojourner Marable Grimmett, Warren C. Head Jr. and Rafer Johnson.
The District 6 commissioner represents much the south part of Fulton County, including all or part of nine cities and the last unincorporated part of Fulton.
Fewer than 4 percent of eligible voters cast ballots in the elections. The runoff will be held Oct. 15.
The unofficial results were completed just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Earlier in the day, two voter check-in computers were stolen from an Atlanta voting precinct, the Grove Park Recreation Center. Polls opened as normal and the theft did not affect the election, Fulton elections director Richard Barron said.
