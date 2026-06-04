Nurse practitioners say new guidance from state may end up closing down health clinics

ATLANTA — Clinics owned and run by nurse practitioners around Georgia may be in danger of closing because of a new interpretation of state law.

Now, those nurse practitioners are asking the state to change it back.

Robin Pingeton is a family nurse practitioner and clinic owner. Under Georgia law, she has to have a supervising doctor in order to treat patients.

“Nobody’s going to consult for free,” Pingeton told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

But the Georgia Composite Medical Board issued this new interpretation of that law that basically says nurse practitioners and their clinics cannot pay those doctors for those services, and that isn’t sitting well with Pingeton and others who gathered here at Liberty Plaza on Thursday to protest that ruling.

“Our physicians expect to be paid, and they should be paid for their services. Nowhere in the statute does it say that we cannot pay them,” Pingeton said.

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Many of the clinics were paying doctors through third-party providers, but under the new interpretation, many of these nurse practitioners don’t think they can.

And that, they say, could lead to clinics across Georgia, particularly in underserved parts of rural Georgia, closing.

“Tremendous void. I don’t think we appreciate the impact that this will have if APRNs are not allowed to continue the work that they do today,” nurse practitioner Nancy Hurlock said.

In a statement, the Composite Medical Board recognized the confusion, saying it is “aware of significant questions and concerns,” and that “the board plans to discuss this matter further at its upcoming board meeting.”

But also added, “licensees remain responsible for complying with all applicable Georgia laws.”

“We are trying to get a better understanding of why, all of a sudden, after 15 years, they have reinterpreted this regulation. They’re saying that they’re simply following the law and this is their interpretation,” Pingeton said.

Elliot tried reaching out to the Georgia Composite Medical Board after Thursday morning’s meeting, but so far, he has not heard back. closing

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