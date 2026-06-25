Norfolk Southern sued over claims of stealing AI software after East Palestine derailment

ATLANTA — A Florida-based software company is suing Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern Co., alleging the rail giant stole their AI program in the wake of the East Palestine train derailment.

Duos Technologies is demanding damages from Norfolk Southern, according to court records, for the rail company’s use of their AI algorithm without proper licensing, despite the patent held and owned by Duos.

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Duos is claiming their stolen tech was used in the wake of the East Palestine derailment to make Norfolk Southern’s portals, which was used for inspections and capturing high-speed images of trains.

Duos also claims in the lawsuit that this impacts portals and software developed by Norfolk Southern in partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology.

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Among the lawsuit’s claims, Duos said in a court filing that “Norfolk Southern has also misrepresented or implied in industry settings that its inspection systems are its own innovation, misleading regulators, customers, and stakeholders.”

The company said in the court filing that it has been trying to get Norfolk Southern to cease the alleged infringement since at least 2024.

Duos is seeking treble damages, attorneys fees, interest on pre- and post-judgment damages, compensatory damages and for a federal judge to have the court force Norfolk Southern to disclose the alleged lack of proprietary rights to companies it may be attempting to merge with.

Currently, Norfolk Southern is in the process of merging with fellow rail company Union Pacific.

The case is now before a Georgia-based federal judge, having moved from Florida to Georgia this week.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Norfolk Southern for comment.

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