Students warned of possible tuberculosis at metro Atlanta high school

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Fulton County Board of Health sent a letter to parents of a county high school to inform them that students and staff might have been exposed to someone diagnosed with tuberculosis.

The letter was sent to all students, parents and guardians for Johns Creek High School to provide information about TB and the testing process.

We are working to get additional details about who may be affected. Updates LIVE on Channel Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

According to the health department letter, students who have been identified as likely to have had close contact with the person who has tuberculosis will get a second letter with more information about TB screenings.

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For the students who need further screening, FCBOH said there will be two testing and result reading days in June and July at North Fulton Regional Health Center in Alpharetta, free of charge for students.

The county said it will also provide more specific details on the testing process, testing days, result reading days and location information to students who are impacted.

FCBOH warned that when someone with TB coughs, speaks or sings, the germs are put into the air. People in proximity who breathe that air from someone with an active TB infection can become infected, as well.

Neither the school district nor health board identified whether the infected individual was a student or member of staff.

Anyone with questions about TB is encouraged to call FCBOH at 770-520-7556.

Information about TB is also available online from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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