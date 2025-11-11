Nonprofit pays off mortgage for family of fallen Atlanta Army Staff Sergeant

ATLANTA — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage for the family of fallen Army Staff Sergeant Lloyd Perryman Sr. in Atlanta, Georgia, in honor of Veterans Day.

Staff Sergeant Lloyd Perryman Sr. served as an Intelligence Analyst and was part of the Georgia Army National Guard.

He was deployed to Kuwait, Iraq, and Kosovo, earning more than 20 military awards and decorations during his service.

While stationed at Fort McPherson in Atlanta, he met his future wife, Elaine Perryman, and they married in 2015, the nonprofit said. The couple had two children, Lloyd Jr. and Llynise.

“Receiving Tunnel to Towers support has a significant and transformative impact on our family,” Elaine Perryman, the widow of SSgt Perryman, said in a statement. “It has reduced the financial pressures and allowed me to focus on what truly matters, spending quality time together and our family’s well-being.”

SSgt Perryman enlisted in the Army in 1998 and transitioned to the Georgia Army National Guard in 2003.

Tragically, SSgt Perryman passed away on March 29, 2021, from a service-connected pulmonary embolism. His family is now one of the beneficiaries of the Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family Home Program, which provides mortgage-free homes to surviving spouses with young children.

Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said it was important to support the families of fallen service members.

“The tragic loss of Staff Sergeant Perryman is a stark reminder that the risks of service don’t end when they leave the battlefield,” Siller said. “We are proud to honor his memory by ensuring the family he left behind will always have a place to call home.”

This Veterans Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it is delivering 25 mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families in 16 states. The foundation, established after the events of Sept. 11, 2001, aims to support the families of fallen service members and first responders.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s initiative provides a lasting sense of stability and security for the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. By relieving financial burdens, the foundation allows families like the Perrymans to focus on healing and well-being.

