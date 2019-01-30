NFL 'Play 60' campaign encourages kids to stay active!

ATLANTA - The National Football League's 'Play 60' pushes young fans to be active for at least 60 minutes a day.
Channel 2's Fred Blankenship was at the Georgia World Congress Center's NFL Experience, where about 2,000 local kids came out to play Wednesday along with NFL players, mascots and coaches.
Oh you know, just hanging out with @run__cmc and @heykayadams at the @nflplay60! #wSb53 pic.twitter.com/3t3KzGfDjK— Fred Blankenship (@FBlankenshipWSB) January 30, 2019
The program continues all year long after the Super Bowl is over.
