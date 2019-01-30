  • NFL 'Play 60' campaign encourages kids to stay active!

    By: Fred Blankenship

    ATLANTA - The National Football League's 'Play 60' pushes young fans to be active for at least 60 minutes a day. 

    Channel 2's Fred Blankenship was at the Georgia  World Congress Center's NFL Experience, where about 2,000 local kids came out to play Wednesday along with NFL players, mascots and coaches. 

    The program continues all year long after the Super Bowl is over. 

    We'll bring you all the fun from Play 60 with Channel 2's Fred Blankenship, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. 

