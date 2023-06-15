‘The next generation of CEOs are right here:’ College graduations held across metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA — Hundreds of new college graduates are ready to put years of hard work and higher education to good use in the real world.

It’s graduation season and on Saturday, Clark Atlanta University celebrated its 34th commencement exercises at Panther Stadium.

The keynote speaker was Christopher Womack, the first African American CEO and president of Southern Company.

“There are more Black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies than ever before. I never thought I’d be one of them. But looking at you today I know the next generation of CEOs are right here before me,” Womack said.

Womack told the crowd historically Black College and University grads earn about 56 percent more than their peers without bachelor’s degrees.

He also quoted actor Denzel Washington saying don’t just aspire to make a living aspire to make a difference.

Also on Saturday Spelman College held its Baccalaureate ceremony for its 135th commencement which will be held Sunday at 3 p.m.

Graduates gathered at the Georgia International Convention Center in college park.

Spelman College will give actress and producer Tracee Ellis Ross an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts.

