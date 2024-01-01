New Year’s newborns: Georgia hospitals welcome first babies born in 2024

ATLANTA — Piedmont Healthcare celebrated the first babies born in 2024 with a post on their Facebook page.
Photos featured three happy families with their newborns, surrounded by family members and hospital staff.
Piedmont Healthcare is a system of 23 hospitals across Georgia.
Welcoming the first bundles of joy of 2024! Meet the newest members of our Piedmont family—the first babies of the year....Posted by Piedmont on Monday, January 1, 2024
