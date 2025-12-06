New ‘SEC District’ name for MARTA station debuts ahead of SEC Championship

ATLANTA — The name charge for a MARTA station made its television debut ahead of the SEC Championship game between Georgia and Alabama.

A sign for the SEC District Station was seen on ESPN’s College Gameday, MARTA announced on social media.

The signage can now also be seen at the station itself, though the new designation hasn’t made its way to the MARTA train stations and schedules page as of Saturday afternoon.

MARTA announced earlier this year that the name of the GWCC/CNN Center Station would change to the Sports, Entertainment, and Convention District Station, or SEC District Station.

This change reflects the station’s role as a key gateway to major venues such as State Farm Arena, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Georgia World Congress Center.

“This station has been at the heart of Atlanta’s biggest moments for decades, and its new name reflects the district it serves today,” said Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt.

The station originally opened as a gateway to the Omni Coliseum and later to CNN Center, becoming known for serving major sporting events, concerts and news headquarters. Over the years, it has been referred to by various names, each representing different phases of Atlanta’s growth.

The renaming is part of MARTA’s broader systemwide review of wayfinding and customer information, to improve navigation during major events and enhancing the overall rider experience. Updated signage, maps and digital tools will reflect the new SEC District name.

Earlier this year, MARTA completed significant roof repairs at the SEC District Station.

MARTA says the renaming complements MARTA’s modernization efforts, including the NextGen Bus Network and Better Breeze fare collection system, designed to enhance reliability and accessibility.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group