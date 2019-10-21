You may see some big changes to your morning commute starting Monday

ATLANTA - You could see some changes to your morning commute starting Monday morning.
A "pop up" bike lane is in place right now on 10th Street after people put pressure on the mayor to install the lanes after three scooter deaths in the area this year.
The new lane stretches from Myrtle Street to Juniper Street and will be in place through Saturday.
The goal is to make biking and scooter-riding safer in the area.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington is getting reactions to the new lane, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}