New multi-venue dining, entertainment campus to open in Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A new dining and entertainment campus is opening in Downtown Atlanta, nestled in a restored former 1920s department store.

207 Peachtree is expected to open its doors in the spring, bringing people new opportunities for food, cocktails, entertainment and more at its 45,000 square foot destination.

Representatives of the new location said guests will be able to spend their whole day there, visiting “immersive restaurants, bars and venues across four floors, each with their own distinct personality and menu.”

The new experience location, presented by RPB Management Group, was formerly Regenstein’s Department Store.

A representative for RPB said the addition of the former Regenstein landmark location will include American Dive, Peachtree Sporting Club, Aire Rooftop Lounge and a Grand Ballroom event space.

Renders of the space, provided by RPB, show it’ll be a mix of old and new, as far as style choices, with options like a classic dive bar to southern barbecue to upscale sports bar and rooftop lounge with a city view.

The Red Phone Booth, a Prohibition-era speakeasy bar, and Amalfi Cucina + Mercato are already open, with RPB having multiple locations of both planned or ready for guests.

“This year marks a decade since we first opened Red Phone Booth and Amalfi in Downtown Atlanta, and we’re thrilled to be a part of Downtown Atlanta’s continued resurgence while helping restore the building as a destination,” Stephen de Haan, Founder and Chairman of RPB Management Group, said in a statement. “With so much happening in our city over the next few years – from the 2026 FIFA World Cup to our hometown teams’ games, concerts and many other major events – it’s an exciting time to bring 207 Peachtree to the neighborhood.”

