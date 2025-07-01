New loan program expands down payment assistance for GA homebuyers

ATLANTA — If you’re a future Georgia homeowner, there’s good news for you. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has launched the Georgia Dream Peach Advantage Loan Program.

The initiative took effect on July 1 and aims to provide greater down payment assistance for both individuals and families.

The program has expanded down payment assistance options from two percent up to five percent.

There is also a zero percent down payment option with a reduced first mortgage interest rate.

Borrowers who have previously applied for another Georgia Dream program before July 1, and have not had their loan approved and purchased will need to cancel their application and reapply for the Georgia Dream Peach Advantage Loan Program.

The DCA recommends you consult with your loan officer and DCA before cancelling your existing application.

You can learn more about the program at dca.georgia.gov.

