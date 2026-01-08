New comedy club to open at Ponce City Market this summer

ATLANTA — Whiplash Comedy, a new stand-up comedy club founded by local comedian Marshall Chiles, will open in summer 2026 at Ponce City Market, featuring nightly shows and various entertainment programming.

Located at the corner of Glen Iris Drive and North Avenue, Whiplash Comedy will provide a vibrant space for performances from national and regional comedians.

The main showroom, dubbed “Main Squeeze,” will accommodate 130 guests, while the smaller showroom, “Side Piece,” will seat around 44 people for more intimate entertainment options.

Chiles has been a prominent figure in the comedy scene for 25 years, starting his career as a stand-up comic in 2000.

He previously operated Funny Farm Comedy Club before founding Laughing Skull Lounge in 2009, which gained a reputation for hosting major acts such as Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer.

“I love Ponce City Market’s energy and sense of community,” said Chiles, founder of Whiplash Comedy.

In addition to comedy programming, Whiplash will offer a snack menu featuring flatbreads and pretzel bites, alongside a full beverage program that includes wine and craft beers.

The club will also boast a 2,500-square-foot outdoor patio with comfortable seating surrounded by greenery, making it an inviting destination beyond just comedy shows.

Chiles envisions Whiplash as a community hub.

“What people need even more than laughter is connection, and I’m envisioning Whiplash as a community hub built around comedy,” Chiles said.

Ponce City Market is also expected to welcome additional businesses in 2025, including a Thai street food restaurant, a hidden cocktail lounge, and various other dining options that continue to enhance the hub’s vibrant atmosphere.

Specific details about grand opening events and ticket sales for Whiplash Comedy will be announced closer to the launch date in summer 2026.

