New Atlanta city attorney named

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has appointed Marquetta J. Bryan as the new city attorney. She replaces Patrise Perkins-Hooker, who will depart ahead of the mayor’s next term, according to a city news release.

Bryan, an Atlanta native and Emory University graduate, brings more than two decades of legal experience to the role. She served as a litigation partner at Pierson Ferdinand LLP and as a mediator and arbitrator with Henning Mediation & Arbitration Services.

“Marquetta Bryan is a respected attorney with a reputation for sound judgment, strategic thinking and integrity,” Dickens said.

“As a native of Atlanta, I am deeply humbled and honored to be entrusted with advancing justice, fairness and transparency in this role,” Bryan said.

Bryan has represented municipalities, public agencies, school districts and nonprofit organizations throughout her career. She is admitted to practice law in Georgia and New York and before the Supreme Court of the United States.

Bryan received the Pro Bono Partnership of Atlanta “Lawyer of the Year” Award and the Justice Robert Benham Award for Community Service.

Dickens praised the outgoing city attorney, Perkins-Hooker.

“Patrise Perkins-Hooker has served Atlanta with principled leadership, intellectual rigor and fearlessness in advocating for what was right for the City — including her willingness to challenge assumptions and push for thoughtful debate at the highest levels of leadership,” he said. “She is recognized across the Administration as a leader who did not shrink from difficult conversations and who consistently elevated the City’s work through her clarity, candor and deep commitment to getting it right.”

