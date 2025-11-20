New affordable homes to give historic Atlanta neighborhood new life

ATLANTA — A local nonprofit is revitalizing historic neighborhoods on Atlanta’s Westside by constructing new affordable modular homes.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach reports that Westside Future Fund is spearheading the initiative, aiming to expedite the building process and increase housing density by using modular construction methods.

The project aims to build 60 new homes within a year, offering them at or below cost and providing down-payment assistance to first-time homebuyers, particularly those connected to the community like teachers, police officers, and firefighters.

Rachel Carey, chief real estate officer for Westside Future Fund, explained that these are their first full modular builds on the corner of North and English Avenues.

“So we could cut the time on site and get two two-story houses where there was once just one,” she said.

The modular homes are mostly constructed as empty boxes in South Georgia and then taken to Atlanta, significantly reducing on-site construction time.

Instead of taking months to build these two, two-story homes, it takes only weeks on the ground.

With foundations already poured, a giant crane was used to lift the homes into place, cutting down the time needed to build the houses

Jay Perlmutter, a representative from the development partner, noted that while the exterior construction is nearly complete, interior finishes such as floors, kitchens, cabinets and trim are still needed to make the homes move-in ready.

“Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership is excited to try this approach to increase their scale and impact in metro Atlanta,” he said.

Just over a year ago, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced efforts to fight blight and revitalize neglected or abandoned properties in the area.

“We will use every tool at our disposal to root out bad actors holding our neighborhoods back, bring back houses on vacant lots, tearing down vacant, dilapidated homes and bringing new homeowners into the community,” he said.

The two modular homes are expected to be completed next month, with new homeowners ready to move in by the end of the year.

