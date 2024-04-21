New $100M science museum planned for Downtown Atlanta aims to be ‘museum of the future’

ATLANTA — Plans have been announced to bring a new museum to Downtown Atlanta that will showcase some of Georgia’s and America’s most advanced technology.

The plans for FutureVerse, say it will be America’s only museum of the future and will feature six Future Galleries celebrating America’s innovation and ingenuity offering a journey into the future.

The nonprofit museum is projected to welcome over 1.2 million people a year and an inaugural revenue of $50 million.

Some of the proposed galleries include:

The Future Health gallery, powered by Emory Healthcare, will focus on the human body, preventative health, AI usage in healthcare, and advances in medical research.

The Future Port gallery will explore space travel and aerospace, automotive, and locomotive engineering.

The Future Earth gallery will offer visitors a deeper understanding of climate change.

The Future Tech gallery will feature the future home and new technologies and products from across the country.

The Future Art gallery will be an interactive gallery combining art and film with technology.

Future Play aims to be a gaming arcade of the future.

“FutureVerse will be an incredible new attraction for Atlanta, offering interactive exhibits tailored to school curriculums,” said Dr. Scott Boden, Chief Strategy Officer, Emory Healthcare and Woodruff Health Science Center. “It will inspire the next generation of physicians, scientists, engineers, and artists.”

The museum is estimated to cost $100 million to build.

FutureVerse would be the first major attraction built in Downtown Atlanta in over 20 years.

The company behind the museum has not yet revealed the location.

According to their website, they anticipate opening in 2027.

©2023 Cox Media Group