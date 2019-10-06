Neighbors worried about giant hornet's nest hanging above street where kids play

ATLANTA - Some residents in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood say they are steering clear of one part of their block because of a massive hornet's nest hanging from a power line.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen was in southwest Atlanta, where neighbors on Polar Rock Place say they are worried about their kids playing on the street under the nest.
In fact, it was a school bus driver who first sounded the alarm. Her route comes right through the neighborhood and she saw kids throwing rocks at the nest.
"It's a very big concern, because my nephew and niece ride their bikes up and down the street, and my son plays basketball right here,"Tiffany Pearson said.
Neighbors concerned about huge hornets nest hanging from power line. After the game. pic.twitter.com/fL4hqSomE6— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) October 6, 2019
Experts told Petersen the nest could contain several hundred bald-faced hornets.
"This is pretty huge," Xavier Riley, who lives in the neighborhood, said. "I just stay away from it."
Petersen talked to Johnny Mizell, who has been doing yard work in the neighborhood and had no idea the nest was there.
"I've been working right under it!" Mitzell said.
Neighbors said they don't want to wait for the first freeze to get the hornets. They'd like the nest removed as soon as possible.
Residents told Petersen they would reach out to the power company. It will probably take a professional exterminator to remove the nest.
