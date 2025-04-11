Neighbors say City of Atlanta needs to pave ‘extremely dangerous’ gravel road

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has been paying thousands of dollars monthly to re-gravel a road that neighbors say should have been paved more than a decade ago.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was on Ewing Street on Friday, which city officials say isn’t on the list to get paved despite how rough it is.

“I’ve torn up my car. MARTA Mobility, they can’t come in and out,” neighbor Micah Beverly said.

Neighbors say they have spent the last 15 years dealing with the gravel road.

Beverly says when she moved in four years ago, city officials assured her that they would pave the road.

“Now it’s become a huge issue for kids. This is the bus stop at the very top of the hill where students can’t even walk or stand. Elderly can’t get out of their home. It’s just extremely dangerous at this point,” Beverly said.

She says every time it rains, a huge puddle forms right in front of her home.

“I can’t even walk out of my home because I have a puddle of water that sits right in front of my mailbox. We don’t have drainage,” she said. “The city throws it off on watershed, watershed throws it off on someone else, and it never gets done.”

Councilwoman Marci Overstreet, who represents that section of the city, says Atlanta Department of Transportation keeps telling the neighbors they will pave the road, but instead keep laying down more gravel.

“When I say regularly, I mean like monthly, and there’s a charge to it,” Overstreet said.

The Dept. of Transportation says there is no money allocated to pave the street. They added that “a stormwater engineering study would need to be completed for accurate scoping and cost estimates.”

“We pay taxes like everyone else, I would like for the city to take responsibility, give us basic infrastructure,” Beverly said.

