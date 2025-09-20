Neighbors say Atlanta shootings getting out of hand after 4 injured

ATLANTA — In a matter of hours in Fulton County, at least six young people were shot. Four of those victims were all injured at the same apartment complex.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was in southeast Atlanta during Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. where four people were shot on Thursday night.

Atlanta police say each of the four victims, ages 12, 14, 15 and 18, were shot in the leg and are expected to survive.

Seiden watched as police installed a surveillance camera tower in the parking lot of the Capitol Vanira Apartments on Hank Aaron Blvd. SE.

“I see the kids,” witness Robert Jackson said. “They were bleeding. I wanted to cry.”

He said he ran outside with a gun of his own when he heard the shots.

“I said, ‘Oh, my God!’ I’m looking for a car, but I didn’t see no car. I was making sure the kids were okay,” he said. “They had holes this big in these little babies!”

Neighbors say it may have started over a stolen watch, but police have not commented on motives or made any arrests.

Despite added safety measures, some say they have had enough of the violence.

“We fixing to probably move out of Georgia soon. It’s getting more hectic and crazy,” witness Romeo Fuller said.

Residents told Seiden that the surveillance camera tower is a good start, but they want to see off-duty officers and security guards in the area as well.

Seiden reached out to the apartment complex’s management company, but has not received a response.

