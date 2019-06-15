Need a passport? Metro Atlanta post offices hosting passport fair Saturday

Today will be a little easier to get a passport.
Ten metro Atlanta post offices will be open to walk-ins for anyone needing to apply for a passport. The offices will take them on a first-come, first-served basis.
Passport books for adults are $110 and cards are $30. For children under 16, books cost $80 and cards are $15. There is a $35 execution fee and an extra $15 if photos are needed.
Here are the 10 locations accepting walk-ins:
- Barnesville Post Office, located at 138 Forsyth St., Barnesville, 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Forest Park Post Office, located at 4989 Courtney Drive, Forest Park, noon – 2 pm.
- Griffin Post Office, located at 101 N. 8th St., Griffin, 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jackson Post Office, located at 461 E. 2nd St., Jackson, noon to 3 p.m.
- LaGrange Post Office, located at 950 Lafayette Parkway, LaGrange, noon to 2 p.m.
- McDonough Post Office, located at 100 Postmaster Dr., McDonough, 1 p.m., to 3 p.m.
- Midtown Passport Acceptance Facility, 1072 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, 9 a.m., to 6 p.m.
- Newnan Post Office, located at 60 Postal Pkwy., Newnan, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sharpsburg Post Office, located at 6545 GA-54, Sharpsburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Stockbridge Post Office, located 110 Walter Way, Stockbridge, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Applications are available to download here and will be available at the locations too. For a passport application, people are required to bring:
- Form of photo ID: A previously-issued, undamaged U.S. passport; certificate of naturalization or citizenship; valid driver’s license; current government employee ID (city, state or federal) or a current military ID (military and dependents).
- Photocopy of proof of identity: Each applicant must bring a front and back photocopy of the ID that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance
- Photos: 2 recent identical photographs, measuring 2-by-2 inches, on a white background. Passport photo service will be provided on the site.
