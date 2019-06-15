  • Need a passport? Metro Atlanta post offices hosting passport fair Saturday

    Updated:

    Today will be a little easier to get a passport.

    Ten metro Atlanta post offices will be open to walk-ins for anyone needing to apply for a passport. The offices will take them on a first-come, first-served basis.

    Passport books for adults are $110 and cards are $30. For children under 16, books cost $80 and cards are $15. There is a $35 execution fee and an extra $15 if photos are needed. 

    Here are the 10 locations accepting walk-ins:

    • Barnesville Post Office, located at 138 Forsyth St., Barnesville, 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
    • Forest Park Post Office, located at 4989 Courtney Drive, Forest Park, noon – 2 pm.
    • Griffin Post Office, located at 101 N. 8th St., Griffin, 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • Jackson Post Office, located at 461 E. 2nd St., Jackson, noon to 3 p.m.
    • LaGrange Post Office, located at 950 Lafayette Parkway, LaGrange, noon to 2 p.m.
    • McDonough Post Office, located at 100 Postmaster Dr., McDonough, 1 p.m., to 3 p.m.
    • Midtown Passport Acceptance Facility, 1072 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, 9 a.m., to 6 p.m.
    • Newnan Post Office, located at 60 Postal Pkwy., Newnan, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Sharpsburg Post Office, located at 6545 GA-54, Sharpsburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Stockbridge Post Office, located 110 Walter Way, Stockbridge, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

    Applications are available to download here and will be available at the locations too. For a passport application, people are required to bring:

    • Form of photo ID: A previously-issued, undamaged U.S. passport; certificate of naturalization or citizenship; valid driver’s license; current government employee ID (city, state or federal) or a current military ID (military and dependents).
    • Photocopy of proof of identity: Each applicant must bring a front and back photocopy of the ID that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance
    • Photos: 2 recent identical photographs, measuring 2-by-2 inches, on a white background. Passport photo service will be provided on the site. 

