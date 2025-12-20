Nearly 200K Georgians choose not to reenroll in state’s ACA exchange

ATLANTA — A new report shows a significant drop in the number of Georgians applying for medical coverage through the state’s exchange.

According to preliminary numbers from Georgia Access, the state’s version of the ACA exchange, enrollment is down 190,000 for 2026.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot has learned that the number of new enrollees dropped by more than 100,000 to 111,000.

Cynthia Edwards is one of those who decided against reenrolling. She runs Phyllis, a restaurant right across the street from Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, and saw her premiums go through the roof.

“I was looking at them like, they’re $1,700, you know, and up,” she described. “I was like mortified, like, ‘How am I going to pay for this?’”

Since Congress did not renew the ACA tax subsidies, Whitney Griggs, Health Policy Director for Georgians for a Healthy Future, says people are going to the marketplace and getting sticker shock at the prices.

“A large drop like that, right now, is, I think, really concerning. It’s a bellwether for what’s coming,” she said. “Georgia’s premiums have increased almost 200%. The numbers that we hear from folks are staggering.”

The Georgia Hospital Association told Elliot they hope it is resolved soon.

“We are hopeful that ongoing Congressional discussions will continue with the end total of ensuring all Georgia patients have access to affordable health insurance coverage,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Edwards is hoping she can afford insurance next year.

“I’m praying that they come down,” she said.

