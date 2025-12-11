Georgia families say expiring health care subsidies are ‘life and death’

ATLANTA — Approximately 20,000 Georgians are facing a dramatic increase in their health insurance premiums, with some seeing their costs double in less than 30 days.

Kelli Stewart, a non-profit owner, told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that she is one of many residents affected by the insurance premium hike.

Her monthly premium for her family of four is set to increase from $1,500 to $3,100.

“I have a family budget that I work from - I don’t have an endless amount of money,” she said. “This is not about politics. This is about peoples’ everyday life. This is about life and death.”

Stewart has reached out to Senator Jon Ossoff’s office, expressing concern not only for her family but also for the hundreds of families her non-profit serves.

Facing the prospect of becoming uninsured, Stewart is considering drastic measures such as getting another job or asking her daughter to take a year off from college.

“God forbid - what if we get sick like really sick and we don’t have a broader insurance coverage - like what does that look like?” Stewart said.

With the premium increase looming, families across Georgia are scrambling to find solutions to maintain their health coverage before January 1.

