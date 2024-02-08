Murder victim was on call for Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office when he was gunned down

ATLANTA — A man who was shot and killed in Atlanta earlier this week was working with the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office when he died, Channel 2 Action News has confirmed.

Deon Green, 29, was gunned down at an apartment complex on Etheridge Drive in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday night.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed on Thursday morning that Green was employed by a contractor who works with the ME’s office. They say he was on call when he was shot and killed, but was not on an active call.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke with the family on Thursday night. They say Green was visiting a friend at the complex and they were going to the store when he was shot.

“I got to bury my baby boy,” said Green’s father, Task Moreland. “He worked all night. He worked two jobs. He did the funeral home and he did the medical examiner. That was his passion. That was his passion, he loved it.”

A spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office says he was well-known by their investigation and forensic units.

Police have not shared details on suspects or motives surrounding Green’s death.

No arrests have been made.

