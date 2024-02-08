Family of man gunned down in Northwest Atlanta is looking for answers

ATLANTA — The family of a man gunned down in Northwest Atlanta is looking for answers.

They tell Channel 2 Action News the victim worked with the Fulton County Medical Examiner and was on call when he was shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The family of 29-year-old Deon Green said he was killed in a shooting on Etheridge Drive Northwest on Tuesday night.

“I got to bury my baby boy,” said Green’s father, Task Moreland.

Green was his youngest son and Moreland said he was a hard worker, a father, and someone who loved his family.

“He worked all night. He worked two jobs. He did the funeral home and he did the medical examiner,” said Moreland. “That was his passion. That was his passion he loved it.”

But Tuesday night, around 11:15, Deon was shot at an apartment complex on Etheridge Drive Northwest.

“He’s visiting a friend in this apartment complex and they were going to the store and he was just gunned down,” said Moreland.

Investigators said he was rushed to the hospital where he died. Ever since then, Green’s family has been heartbroken, stunned, and desperately searching for answers.

TRENDING STORIES:

“What did they want to hurt him for? That’s my little brother,” said Quentin Green.

“That was my baby. That was my heart. You took my heart away from me,” said Beverly Green.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office, but we have not heard back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Some Fulton inmates spending days in jail after posting bond thanks to cybersecurity attack

©2023 Cox Media Group