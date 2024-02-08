Rome man beat 13-month-old boy causing 9 broken ribs and brain bleed, deputies say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Rome man is accused of cruelty to children and aggravated assault after the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says he beat a 3-month-old boy causing serious injuries.
Cesar Alejandro Lopez Sr., 30, is accused of using a deadly weapon or object to beat the child, resulting in broken ribs and a brain bleed.
The sheriff’s office says the victim has nine broken ribs, an intracranial hemorrhage, and multiple hematomas on his arms, abdomen, and head.
He was treated at a hospital.
Lopez was arrested on Monday, Feb. 5.
