Mother of security guard killed at Atlanta parking deck mourns him on his birthday

ATLANTA — The mother of a security guard who was killed while at work says instead of celebrating his birthday Tuesday, she’ll be visiting his grave.

One of the four suspects accused of killing Sha’darrian Jacobs on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, Marion’Taye Holloman, is being held without bond at the Fulton County Jail.

Jacobs’ mother says it would be the best birthday gift ever if the public could help put the other three suspects in jail with him.

Velma Jacobs was in no mood to celebrate her son’s birthday on Tuesday.

“I can’t spend his birthday with him alive. I got to go to the cemetery and visit him on his birthday,” she said.

He died at age 33 after Atlanta Police say Holloman and three others shot and killed him on Spring Street in Midtown Atlanta last year.

Jacobs was working as a security guard when police say four young people were breaking into cars across the street from where he worked.

The attorney for the Jacobs family says the suspects started shooting at people watching them breaking into cars.

“They shot at this group. One of those projectiles or one of those bullets struck Mr. Jacobs,” attorney Rob Bozeman said.

Jacobs was on his break from work when he was shot.

During a preliminary hearing for Holloman, a detective played surveillance video from that night.

Officers say it showed the alleged criminals buying drinks and snacks after the murder.

After court, Jacobs’ mother expressed anger that her son was working and his accused killers were taking what wasn’t theirs.

“It don’t make no sense how these kids sit here and take innocent people’s life. For no reason,” she said.

For now, only Holloman is in custody.

Jacobs wants the public’s help in getting the other three suspects behind bars.

“And I just want to get some justice for my son. And my family,” she said.

Holloman faces multiple charges including felony murder.

The family is asking anyone who can identify the remaining suspects to contact Atlanta police or Crimestoppers.

