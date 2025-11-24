Morehouse School of Medicine gains $1 million investment from philanthropy foundation

ATLANTA — Morehouse School of Medicine has received a $1 million grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to enhance medical education and strengthen the healthcare system.

“The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s investment underscores the transformative impact that partnerships can have on advancing equity in medical education,” said Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, president and CEO of Morehouse School of Medicine.

The funding will support Morehouse School of Medicine’s existing pathway and leadership development programs within the Satcher Health Leadership Institute and the Office of Educational Outreach and Health Careers.

These programs aim to diversify the health professions workforce by reaching learners from the primary educational level to the professional level, promoting career options across the health professions, and fostering leadership skills.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation is dedicated to transforming health by dismantling structural racism and other barriers to health, working with communities to achieve health equity.

This grant is part of the foundation’s $7.5 million commitment to Historically Black College and University medical schools, recognizing their crucial role in building a diverse healthcare workforce.

Dr. Lauren Smith, vice president of Strategic Portfolios at Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said, “HBCU medical schools like MSM have long been engines of opportunity, educating a significant portion of America’s Black doctors. The leadership of these institutions is vital to building a more accessible healthcare system that is accountable to communities and treats all people with dignity and respect.”

HBCU medical schools, despite being a small fraction of U.S. medical schools, produce 70% of Black physicians, and their graduates are more likely to serve in medically underserved communities.

Founded in 1975, Morehouse School of Medicine is a leading educator of primary care physicians, biomedical scientists and public health professionals. The school has been recognized for its commitment to health equity.

