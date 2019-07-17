Morehouse ignored sexual harassment complaint, alleged victim says

ATLANTA - A Morehouse College student posted short videos on Twitter late Tuesday and Wednesday claiming the school has ignored his complaint that an employee sexually harassed him last year.
The all-male, Atlanta college responded to the posts Wednesday afternoon by saying it has launched a formal investigation and the employee is now on unpaid administrative leave.
The student said the incidents included verbal sexual advancements and touching, and said he immediately notified college officials about the situation.
“It got to the point where I got into a bad depression,” the young man, who did not identify himself, said in one two-minute video watched more than 91,000 times by Wednesday afternoon.
Channel 2 Action News is speaking to students and learning more about the investigation for a report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
In a statement from its president, Morehouse identified the employee as DeMarcus Crews, who was the school’s interim director of housing and residential education. Crews graduated from the all-male college in 2015 and has worked at Morehouse for four years, according to his LinkedIn page. Crews said on the page that he was a student representative for a task force on campus to stop violence against women.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Showers, storms moving through metro Atlanta
- GBI: Armed man shot, killed in SWAT situation; woman found dead inside garage
- Van carrying adults with special needs crashes into tractor-trailer; 2 dead
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}