Morehouse College announces new president

ATLANTA — The search is over. Morehouse College has selected its 13th president.

The Morehouse College Board of Trustees has named renowned public health leader and alumnus Dr. F. DuBois Bowman to the position.

This comes after a national search for the school’s leader.

Bowman graduated from Morehouse in 1992.

“Returning to Morehouse as its 13th president is the honor of a lifetime,” said Bowman. “This institution shaped who I am—instilling a commitment to excellence, justice, and impact. I am excited to partner with faculty, staff, students, alumni, and supporters to build on our legacy and write the next chapter of Morehouse’s transformative story.”

He currently serves as dean of the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

“Dr. Bowman’s record of visionary leadership, his deep commitment to academic excellence, and his lifelong dedication to Morehouse make him the ideal choice to lead the College into its next era,” said Willie Woods ’85, chairman of the Morehouse College Board of Trustees. “He brings an extraordinary blend of intellectual rigor, strategic thinking, and values-driven leadership.”

School officials said his appointment follows a historic milestone for the college, which recently named both Research College & University (RCU) and Opportunity College & University (OCU) in the 2025 Carnegie Classifications.

Current Morehouse College President Dr. David A. Thomas announced his retirement last year. He will conclude his tenure in June.

Bowman will take over as president on July 15.

