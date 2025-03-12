As more states approve recreational marijuana, AAA warns against driving under influence

ATLANTA — Across the United States, 24 states allow recreational use of marijuana and cannabis, while another 14 allow it for medical use only.

AAA, the Auto Club Group, said that as the use of cannabis goes up, drivers should still avoid using it before hitting the road.

According to a new report from the automotive organization, cannabis is the third most used substance in the U.S., with only alcohol and nicotine ahead of it, among controlled substances.

The organization said that because more people are using cannabis in the country, “this form of impaired driving has become more common, leading to a heightened risk of crashes, injuries and fatalities.”

While recreational marijuana use is not legal in Georgia, the state does permit medical use, meaning it is one of the overall 38 states AAA mentioned in their warning.

“While AAA remains neutral on the legal status of marijuana, we strongly oppose people driving under the influence of the drug,” Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA, said. “The effects of marijuana can profoundly compromise one’s ability to safely control a vehicle, presenting a danger that we find deeply troubling.”

To better understand how cannabis is impacting drivers, AAA used two studies to look at driver behaviors and how they view themselves.

AAA said the following “themes emerged” among respondents who said they did use cannabis:



Daily and frequent consumption – 44.1% said they consume cannabis multiple times per day

– 44.1% said they consume cannabis multiple times per day Driving regularly – 57.8% indicated that they drive daily

– 57.8% indicated that they drive daily Consuming then driving is common – 84.8% revealed that they drive the same day that they consume cannabis, with 53% saying they consumed an hour or less before driving

– 84.8% revealed that they drive the same day that they consume cannabis, with 53% saying they consumed an hour or less before driving Believe consumption has little effect on driving – 46.9% believe they either drive the same, a little better (14.7%), or much better (19.4%)

– 46.9% believe they either drive the same, a little better (14.7%), or much better (19.4%) The cannabis industry carries weight – 38.6% said they would trust messaging about cannabis use and safe driving from cannabis industry groups and cannabis brands/companies (37.3%)

In the second survey, which focused on messaging related to cannabis use, AAA said those surveyed found some more engaging than others:

Messages highlighting personal responsibility and safety concerns performed better than those based on legal risks.

performed better than those based on legal risks. Participants also strongly preferred realistic, positive, and diverse messaging that avoided exaggerated stereotypes.

To ensure relevancy, messages should be tailored to the intended audience (no one-size-fits-all).

Additionally, AAA said their research showed the cannabis industry is trusted by its consumers and recommended that policymakers partner up with them for more impactful messaging about dangerous driving habits.

©2025 Cox Media Group