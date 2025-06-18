Cobb County

MLB announces celebrities for All-Star softball game

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Georgia v Alabama FILE PHOTO: Rapper Quavo is shown during halftime of the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He will be taking the field at Truist Field for the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The All-Star Celebrity Softball Game will feature noteworthy figures from sports and entertainment.

MLB announced the lineup Wednesday.

The celebrities will take the field on July 12, immediately after the All-Star Futures Game.

Fans with All-Star Saturday tickets can attend both games of the doubleheader.

Taking the field at Truist Field will be:

  • CC Sabathia, Baseball Hall of Famer
  • Druski, social media influencer and comedian
  • Eladio Carrion, seven-time Latin Grammy nominated rapper and singer
  • Jennie Finch, USA Softball Olympian
  • Jerry Lorenzo, founder of American streetwear label Fear of God
  • Jordan Chiles, two-time Olympian and Gold Medalist
  • Myke Towers, six-time Latin Grammy nominated singer
  • Nastasha Watley, USA Softball Olympian
  • Quavo, Atlanta native and four-time Grammy nominated rapper
  • Young Miko, Puerto Rican rapper and singer, 2025 Grammy nominee
  • Wisin, two-time Latin Grammy winning rapper and singer

The All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, presented by GEICO, benefits the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. It’s a celebration of the nearly 29-year partnership between MLB and the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Tickets are available here.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will have a week full of events at Truist Park, Cobb Galleria and other venues in metro Atlanta.

Click here for a full schedule.

