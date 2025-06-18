MLB announces celebrities for All-Star softball game

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The All-Star Celebrity Softball Game will feature noteworthy figures from sports and entertainment.

MLB announced the lineup Wednesday.

The celebrities will take the field on July 12, immediately after the All-Star Futures Game.

Fans with All-Star Saturday tickets can attend both games of the doubleheader.

Taking the field at Truist Field will be:

CC Sabathia, Baseball Hall of Famer

Druski, social media influencer and comedian

Eladio Carrion, seven-time Latin Grammy nominated rapper and singer

Jennie Finch, USA Softball Olympian

Jerry Lorenzo, founder of American streetwear label Fear of God

Jordan Chiles, two-time Olympian and Gold Medalist

Myke Towers, six-time Latin Grammy nominated singer

Nastasha Watley, USA Softball Olympian

Quavo, Atlanta native and four-time Grammy nominated rapper

Young Miko, Puerto Rican rapper and singer, 2025 Grammy nominee

Wisin, two-time Latin Grammy winning rapper and singer

The All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, presented by GEICO, benefits the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. It’s a celebration of the nearly 29-year partnership between MLB and the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Tickets are available here.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will have a week full of events at Truist Park, Cobb Galleria and other venues in metro Atlanta.

Click here for a full schedule.

