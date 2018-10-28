  • Migos selling tour outfits as Halloween costumes

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta trio is selling gear inspired by the outfits they are wearing on their Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour with Drake. For $125, you can snag a jumpsuit decorated with intricate details that look like the group’s logo. It’s available in red in sizes small through large and can be purchased on their website.

    Earlier this month during a segment with GQ, Quavo revealed he was excited to see Halloween costumes this year. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    “On Halloween, I’m gonna see all the Migos costumes,” he said. “The best winner might get an iced out chain from your boy.” 

    No word yet on whether a winner will actually be selected and win a prize, but check out what you’ll be emulating below. 

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    E A T I T U P🤣🤣🤣 Q U A V O H U N C H O 10.12 @gq

    A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    K E T C H U P N M U S T A R D

    A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories