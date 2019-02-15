Metro summer camp remembers victim killed in Parkland shooting 1 year ago

ATLANTA - Thursday marks one year since the mass shooting at a South Florida high school.
Students and teachers were among the 17 killed that day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The pain from what happened in Parkland was felt all over the country, but at Camp Coleman here in metro Atlanta, the tragedy hit close to home.
More than two dozen of its campers and staff members go to school in Parkland. One of them, Alyssa Alhadeff, was killed.
"The staff and the campers were just in shock and sadness. We found out that many of our campers were on lockdown in the school. Some ran away. Some were right in the room, watching their best friend get killed," the camp’s director, Bobby Harris, told Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman.
