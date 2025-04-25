Metro priest to be among the masses to see Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome

ATLANTA — There is a priest from metro Atlanta who plans to be at the funeral for Pope Francis.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer spoke to Father Victor Galier about losing his father at an early age. He said he has now lost his spiritual father as well.

“I help take care of all the priests who are 65 years and older. So, I drive them to doctor’s appointments, help them with getting doctor’s appointments. I do all sorts of things to help them out, help my brothers out,” Galier said.

Galier works with older priests in the Atlanta archdiocese and happened to be in Rome on a three-month sabbatical when Pope Francis died Easter Monday

He told Greer that he was at the Vatican on Easter Sunday.

“He sounded very, very weak and, and that just really not only broke my heart, but it gave me quite a message of the love that he had for his people, that even though he wasn’t feeling well, he wanted to come and wish everyone a good Easter and to give everyone who was watching the blessing,” Galier said.

Galier plans to attend the Pope’s funeral service on Saturday. He also sent Greer pictures as he stood with thousands of people in line to view the Pope’s body at St. Peter’s Basilica.

“They had a special section for clergy, and I just sat there and prayed for a while for our Holy Father and for all the intentions of things that he did with the poor and the marginalized of the world, especially migrants and folks who are really on the fairs. Made those my prayers as I prayed with the pope,” Galier said. “My hope is that tomorrow morning I’ll be able to get up and get my vestments and head down to St. Peter’s Square and get a seat and be there for the funeral.”

Galier said he is looking forward to seeing former Atlanta archbishop Wilton Gregory, who is now a cardinal and will be participating in the conclave to choose the next pope.on

