Georgia leaders, luminaries react to death of Pope Francis

GEORGIA — The morning after Easter Sunday, Pope Francis died. He was 88.

Pope Francis was the first man to lead the Catholic Church that came from the Americas, coming from Argentina.

Now, leaders and notable figures from Georgia are weighing in on his death and legacy.

“We join all Georgians and those around the world mourning the loss of Pope Francis. His heart for all of God’s creation should inspire each of us to live out the great commandment to love our neighbor,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement on Monday morning.

The pope’s death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in a statement which read, “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.″

Leaders from the NAACP also offered remarks on the pope’s passing.

“We mourn the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a spiritual shepherd whose life was devoted to faith, compassion, and the service of humanity. As the 266th leader of the Roman Catholic Church, he guided millions with humility, courage, and an unwavering commitment to justice, mercy, and peace. Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis challenged the world to care more deeply for the poor, the environment, and one another. He preached inclusion, modeled humility, and called for unity in the face of global division,“ Gerald Griggs, NAACP Atlanta president, said in a statement.

He also said that Pope Francis’ voice served as a moral compass during uncertain times and shared his condolences from the organization to the international Catholic community.

Dr. Bernice King, the CEO of the King Center in Atlanta also shared her condolences.

“I mourn that the world is now without Pope Francis, a truly humane, love-powered leader and purveyor of nonviolence who understood that, as my father said, ‘We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny,’” she said in a statement. “It is my prayer that Pope Francis’ earnest hope for global relief from poverty and war and his commitment to nonviolence as the pathway to lasting peace will continue to influence humanity. Lord, make us all instruments of Your peace.”

