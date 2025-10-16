Metro communities prepare for ‘No Kings’ protests this weekend

ATLANTA — In just two days, thousands of demonstrators will gather around the metro again, protesting what they call executive overreach across the nation.

The city of Atlanta issued permits on Thursday allowing those who are part of the “No Kings” protest to march from the Civic Center to a mile and a half away to the state capitol.

“In the past, we’ve been standing up for our rights, but now it’s about self-defense,” protestor Zack Simmons said.

Organizers say this “No Kings” protest is about demanding an end to executive overreach, pushing for due process for all, and to demilitarize the response from the government seen in places like Chicago and Portland.

“We have some amount of protection by the fact that we’re a purple city. And I think it’s important that we stand up where we do have some protection for those that don’t,” Simmons said.

In June, around 10,000 people attended protests throughout the metro. While most protests were peaceful, one DeKalb County protest ended in a haze of tear gas and arrests.

Those in cities with planned protests say they are hoping to balance constitutional rights with public safety.

“Obviously, we totally respect the right to assemble, but we want to make sure that the rights-of-ways are kept free. And of course, everyone goes home safe,” said John McHenry, city manager of Tucker.

The Atlanta Police Department said they will be actively monitoring the march, while DeKalb police say they have been in contact with the organizers to attempt to make the events go smoothly.

“We’ve had a very adequate and safe response to the last two protests that took place in the city of Tucker along LaVista Road,” McHenry said.

“This march is not an act of chaos, but a celebration of constitutional courage,” Simmons said.

In a statement, the city of Atlanta said it hosts nearly 300 protests and demonstrations every year and has always supported the fundamental right to protest, and that this event is no different.,

