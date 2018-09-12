0 Metro Atlanta to feel little impact from Hurricane Florence

ATLANTA - What’s left of Hurricane Florence should begin to send rain into metro Atlanta on Sunday night.

There’s a 60 percent chance of rain developing late in the day Sunday, and storms should continue into Monday, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz said. Most of metro Atlanta should only see about one-half inch of rain.

The new track brings Florence near east and northeast Georgia from Sunday to Monday. Its important to note the winds will be 25-30 mph however. pic.twitter.com/OnOx8vkugN — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) September 12, 2018

Those planning to attend Music Midtown this weekend can breathe a sigh of relief. Most of the festival should be hot and dry, Nitz said, but rain clouds could loom when Imagine Dragons and Kendrick Lamar take the stage in the 8 p.m. hour Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 will have special coverage on WSBTV.com and your live streaming devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, tonight at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The latest models have Florence, now a Category 3 storm, stalling at the North Carolina-South Carolina coast early Thursday before making landfall Saturday morning and slowly turning to the west.

By the time it reaches Georgia, it will likely be a tropical depression. Winds will be lighter but rain chances are expected to increase. Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for all 159 Georgia counties ahead of the storm.

High pressure north of Hurricane Florence will stall it near the coast. A slow turn to the west is expected to follow.



I'll show you how the steering winds will affect the storm's path live on @wsbtv in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/24y9gzcW1U — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) September 12, 2018

The brunt of Florence’s impact should be felt in the northeast corner of the state, and it won’t be much. Two to four inches of rain and wind gusts are possible, Nitz said Wednesday. The mountains could see six inches of rain and minor flooding.

“With the track that’s projected here, we’ve got 30-mph winds in northeast Georgia,” Nitz said. “Even that won’t cause any problems, and it would be just a light breeze locally in the metro area.”

Tremendous inland flooding is a concern with a huge area expected to get 10 inches or more of rainfall.



Isolated spots near the the coast could see up to 40 inches! pic.twitter.com/s1lrM8zjcb — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) September 12, 2018

Nitz said he doesn’t anticipate power outages will be a problem.

“If it takes this track, our local impacts will be significantly less than what we felt a year ago when Irma, as a tropical storm, came through,” he said.

Nitz said it is still too early to say with any certainty what path Florence will take. Five days out, the margin of error is about 200 miles.

This article was written by Chelsea Prince with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.