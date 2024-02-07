Metro Atlanta teachers get special surprise ahead of ‘Abbott Elementary’ season 3 premiere

ATLANTA — Good news for fans of the hit ABC show Abbott Elementary! Season three of the award-winning comedy premieres Wednesday night on Channel 2.

To celebrate, teachers at four metro Atlanta elementary schools got a special surprise and Channel 2′s Brittany Tenenbaum shows us.

Did you think you saw a giant lunch box rolling through metro Atlanta on Monday? Yeah, you did!

It was part of the lunch break with the Abbott Elementary national tour. It made stops at four metro Atlanta elementary schools.

Dozens of teachers were gifted Abbott Elementary lunch boxes, complete with a sandwich and a cookie, as well as goodie bags stuffed with school supplies.

Many of the educators told Tenenbaum how they related to Janine Teagues, the main character in Abbott Elementary.

“Even though there are a lot of struggles, there are some lights and Janine just brings it out,” teacher Grace Kelly said.

“I love Abbot Elementary because it gives you a day in the life of a teacher and it’s very relatable and funny,” teacher Maggie Mozley-Davis said.

“I feel like teachers have this dialogue going all the time and it’s almost like they’re in our heads,” teacher Jovita Grady said.

“I told you I relate with Abbott Elementary. I just feel even better and I have a lunch box so now I’m a part of the Abbott Elementary crew,” Kelly said.

You can watch the one-hour season premiere of Abbott Elementary, Wednesday night on Channel 2, starting at 9 p.m., and WSB Tonight at 11.

