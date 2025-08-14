Metro Atlanta nonprofits addressing domestic violence challenged by gov’t funding cuts, economy

ATLANTA — Government funding cuts are impacting nonprofits across the country, including those addressing domestic violence.

The Alma Domestic Violence Foundation and Caminar Latino are both facing financial challenges because of reduced government grants.

Alma Davis, founder of the Alma Domestic Violence Foundation, has been through significant personal trauma.

“My first set of black eyes was at 14 years old. At 13, I was sexually assaulted by a juvenile court judge, so it was just trauma after trauma after trauma,” she told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson.

Davis survived, started a family and 20 years ago started the Alma Domestic Violence Foundation, helping women, men, children and families.

NONPROFIT FUNDS ATL Jessica Nunan is Co-CEO of Caminar Latino. (Source: WSBTV)

Her organization provides free services to individuals affected by domestic violence, relying heavily on government grants for funding.

“All of our services are free,” Davis said, “whether that is us helping transition someone out of a domestic violence situation or paying emergency utilities.”

Caminar Latino, which has been addressing domestic violence in the Latino community for 30 years, also faces funding challenges. The organization works with survivors, their children and individuals who cause harm, with 20% of its budget coming from federal grants.

“With the funds being cut, it’s not just less money, it’s less services that we are able to provide,” co-CEO Jessica Nunan said.

Davis says the economy is especially challenging because not only is the need for services way up, the cost is up, too. She’s even had to move up her organization’s annual fundraiser because she needs funding now.

Both organizations are adapting to the financial constraints by hosting fundraising events on Aug. 22 to gather support and continue their critical work.

Alma Domestic Violence Foundation is holding its Dinner for Divas, a formal gala, in Atlanta. You can buy tickets here.

Caminar Latino’s fundraiser, a 35th anniversary celebration, will be held at Georgia Aquarium from 7 to 11 p.m. Buy tickets here.

