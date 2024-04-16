Metro Atlanta Girl Scout receives accolades from Georgia Legislature and U.S. Congress

ATLANTA — Over the course of her 17 years, Gabrielle Tobin points to “the” defining moment. She was in the third grade.

“I always think back to that one party I had. I said I didn’t want birthday presents,” Gabby told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

Instead, she wanted to give school supplies to students whose families couldn’t afford them.

A servant’s spirit was born. Channel 2 Action News first introduced you to Gabby in 2021.

During the pandemic, she created a video tutoring program called “For Math’s Sake,” to help students stuck at home and struggling with arithmetic.

She then formed a nonprofit called the “Forty Mustard Seeds Foundation” to continue the work, along with a math camp at The Lovett School in Buckhead.

Her mission to help children from underserved communities excel earned her the Girl Scouts Gold Award.

This year, the Georgia Legislature honored her for it all and she became a finalist for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society Citizen Award.

“Is that like the cherry on top?” Petersen asked Gabby.

“Yes,” she said.

She’s about to graduate from Lovett and is moving on to Emory University where she will study medicine.

“I always tell myself nothing is too big for you. You just have to be motivated to get the job done,” Gabby said.

