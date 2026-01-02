Metro Atlanta doctors see surge in flu cases as schools prepare to resume

ATLANTA — If it feels like everyone around you is battling a respiratory virus right now, doctors and pharmacists say you’re not imagining it.

Flu cases are sending more people to urgent care across metro Atlanta, with wait times ranging from about 40 minutes to as long as two hours at some Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta urgent care locations. Officials recommend checking wait times online and saving a spot ahead of arrival when possible. The hospital system posts current wait times for urgent care on its website.

Pharmacists are also seeing a noticeable spike in flu-related visits.

“At least in the last week, the majority of our patients right now are coming in with flu or flu symptoms,” said Dawn Sasine, a pharmacist at Tuxedo Pharmacy in Buckhead.

Sasine said many customers are purchasing supplements, combination flu and COVID-19 tests, and prescription medications. She added that antiviral treatments like Xofluza and Tamiflu are being dispensed frequently.

“The most important thing is starting treatment within 48 hours of the first symptom,” Sasine said.

Even with treatment, some patients are experiencing lingering symptoms.

“What we’re seeing is that even when people are treated, these symptoms are lasting a long time,” Sasine said. “Coughing is lingering.”

Customers like Lisa Cohen say they’re hoping to avoid getting sick altogether.

“Hopefully I won’t get it,” Cohen said. “I got my vaccine at Tuxedo Pharmacy in the fall.”

Health experts note the current flu strain circulating is not a perfect match for this year’s vaccine, but doctors say the shot can still help prevent severe illness.

“It’s a pretty severe flu for most people,” said Dr. Andrew Thornton, an ER doctor with Wellstar. “They get pretty high fevers, severe body aches, and feel pretty sick. Respiratory symptoms like cough, congestion, sore throat, and occasionally vomiting or diarrhea.”

While many people can recover at home, Dr. Thornton says there are clear signs it’s time to seek medical care.

“If you’re feeling really ill — having trouble eating or drinking, becoming dehydrated, feeling weak or dizzy — or experiencing shortness of breath, those are reasons to see a doctor,” Thornton said. He added that symptoms lasting longer than five to seven days could signal something more serious.

Health professionals are also encouraging people to return to basic prevention strategies.

“We’re back in the days of hand sanitizer, washing hands, covering our mouths, and even wearing masks at times,” Sasine said.

As children head back to school next week, doctors urge families to double down on safety precautions to help limit the spread of illness.

“Why get sick if you don’t have to?” Cohen said. “Why get complications if you don’t have to?”

