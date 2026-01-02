Man breaks into woman’s home, claims to be detective

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman said she and her husband who suffers from dementia were sound asleep when an intruder got into their home in Cumming.

Jane Roberts told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that once she spotted the man in her kitchen, she got to a safe place in her house and called 911.

“I just told him to get out of my house. Get out of my house now,” she said.

How investigators believe he broke in LIVE on Channel 2 Action news at 5:00 p.m.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies say 47-year-old Payton Wesley Roper broke into the home at 2 a.m. Dec. 20.

According to the incident report, when deputies arrived, they found Roper yelling and kicking the front door. The report also states he appeared heavily intoxicated.

Deputies said Roper even claimed he was a detective. They found several doors at the home damaged from the suspect trying to force his way inside.

They believe Roper got inside through the basement door. He is now charged with home invasion.

Roberts said the suspect lives nearby, but she does not know him and has no idea why he broke into her home.

“I would say the most important thing to do in a situation like this is to stay calm. Trust in the Lord,” she said.

Roberts told me her home has a security system, but she believes Roper knocked it offline during the incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group